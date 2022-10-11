Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.00 million-$198.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.14 million. Five9 also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.80.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Down 25.6 %

FIVN stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Five9 has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $168.56.

Insider Activity

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $275,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,094.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.