Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.16 million. Five9 also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.38-$0.38 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. MKM Partners began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.80.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $168.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,170 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.