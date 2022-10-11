Flamengo Fan Token Trading 33.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MENGO)

Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Flamengo Fan Token has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. Flamengo Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $695,891.00 worth of Flamengo Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamengo Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00009406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flamengo Fan Token Profile

Flamengo Fan Token was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Flamengo Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,580,203 tokens. Flamengo Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flamengo Fan Token’s official website is socios.com. The Reddit community for Flamengo Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz.

Flamengo Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Chiliz platform. Flamengo Fan Token has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 4,580,203 in circulation. The last known price of Flamengo Fan Token is 2.01711303 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,101,262.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socios.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamengo Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamengo Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamengo Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

