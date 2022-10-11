Flashloans.com (FLASH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31,571.72

Flashloans.com (FLASH) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Flashloans.com has a market capitalization of $31,571.72 and approximately $14,804.00 worth of Flashloans.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flashloans.com has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Flashloans.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,045.69 or 0.99994996 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002414 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00037342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060732 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022688 BTC.

Flashloans.com Profile

Flashloans.com is a PoT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Flashloans.com’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,484,421 tokens. Flashloans.com’s official Twitter account is @comflashloans. Flashloans.com’s official message board is flashloans.medium.com. Flashloans.com’s official website is flashloans.com.

Buying and Selling Flashloans.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flashloans.com (FLASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Flashloans.com has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Flashloans.com is 0.00079732 USD and is up 21.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,216.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flashloans.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashloans.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flashloans.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flashloans.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

