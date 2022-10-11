Florin Price Down 41.1% Over Last Week (XFL)

Florin (XFL) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Florin has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Florin coin can now be purchased for $11.20 or 0.00058821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Florin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $300.00 worth of Florin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Florin’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2020. Florin’s total supply is 136,914 coins and its circulating supply is 142,439 coins. The official message board for Florin is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. Florin’s official website is florin.org. Florin’s official Twitter account is @florinxfl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Florin (XFL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Florin has a current supply of 136,913.65426127 with 136,914 in circulation. The last known price of Florin is 11.72549356 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $119.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://florin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Florin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Florin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Florin using one of the exchanges listed above.

