Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLS. Citigroup cut their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of FLS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. 21,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,899. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Flowserve by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,549,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

