Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up about 1.8% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,146,000 after buying an additional 65,075 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,533. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $133.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average of $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

