Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 4.2% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,970 shares of company stock valued at $44,397,907. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $729.93. 1,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,827. The company’s fifty day moving average is $655.28 and its 200-day moving average is $645.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

