Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 18814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

