Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Hanger worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 503.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger during the second quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:HNGR remained flat at $18.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $732.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Hanger had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $312.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

