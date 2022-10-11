Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.12% of National Fuel Gas worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 427,954 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $63.33. 18,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $502.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

