Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of TTM Technologies worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTMI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,261.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,261.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,280.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. 9,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,804. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.45. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $625.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.04 million. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

