Foundry Partners LLC Buys 260,065 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,065 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.6% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $28.97. 2,166,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,960,496. The company has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $54.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

