Foundry Partners LLC Has $10.69 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,610 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $227,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,962,188. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.74.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.