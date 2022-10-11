Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 92,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $31,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,138.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $102,686 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPSI stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.18 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

