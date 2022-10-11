Foundry Partners LLC Makes New $18.37 Million Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 374,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,000. LKQ makes up approximately 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.13% of LKQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 393.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.61. 16,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,567. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

