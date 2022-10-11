Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 780 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.13. 8,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,506. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

