Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 137,990 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 137,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,483,000. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $118.79. 65,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.57.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

