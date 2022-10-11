Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,562,000 after purchasing an additional 191,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,152,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 121,911 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 78.0% during the first quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,146,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 940,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,355,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSH. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

