Foundry Partners LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $146.54. 8,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.79 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.