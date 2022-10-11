Foundry Partners LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 1.3% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $22,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Prudential Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRU traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,831. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.