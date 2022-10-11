FREEMOON Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FREEMOON)

FREEMOON (FREEMOON) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One FREEMOON token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FREEMOON has a market cap of $174,008.07 and approximately $19,074.00 worth of FREEMOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FREEMOON has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FREEMOON Profile

FREEMOON’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. FREEMOON’s total supply is 484,478,810,000,000 tokens. FREEMOON’s official Twitter account is @freemooncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FREEMOON’s official website is freemoon.finance. The Reddit community for FREEMOON is https://reddit.com/r/freemooncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FREEMOON

According to CryptoCompare, “FREEMOON (FREEMOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FREEMOON has a current supply of 484,478,810,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FREEMOON is 0 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $101.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://freemoon.finance/.”

