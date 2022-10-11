Fringe Finance Price Down 28% Over Last Week (FRIN)

Fringe Finance (FRIN) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Fringe Finance has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fringe Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fringe Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $198,917.00 worth of Fringe Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fringe Finance

Fringe Finance’s genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Fringe Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 695,259,187 tokens. Fringe Finance’s official website is fringe.fi. Fringe Finance’s official Twitter account is @fringefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fringe Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fringe Finance (FRIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fringe Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fringe Finance is 0.00370789 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $189,800.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fringe.fi.”

