FUFU (FUFU) Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

FUFU (FUFU) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One FUFU token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FUFU has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. FUFU has a market cap of $22,270.15 and $10,631.00 worth of FUFU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00034130 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FUFU Token Profile

FUFU’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. FUFU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,728,572 tokens. FUFU’s official website is www.uwufufu.com. The Reddit community for FUFU is https://reddit.com/r/getfufu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FUFU’s official message board is medium.com/@getfufu. FUFU’s official Twitter account is @getfufu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUFU

According to CryptoCompare, “FUFU (FUFU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FUFU has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FUFU is 0.00071456 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uwufufu.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUFU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUFU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUFU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

