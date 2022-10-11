Fuma Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $176,508.72 (FUMA)

Fuma Finance (FUMA) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, Fuma Finance has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Fuma Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. Fuma Finance has a market cap of $176,508.72 and approximately $48,895.00 worth of Fuma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003064 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070156 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10725208 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034343 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Fuma Finance

Fuma Finance’s genesis date was October 16th, 2021. Fuma Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,905,329 tokens. Fuma Finance’s official Twitter account is @fumafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fuma Finance is fuma.finance. The Reddit community for Fuma Finance is https://reddit.com/r/fumafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fuma Finance is fumafinance.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuma Finance (FUMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fuma Finance has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fuma Finance is 0.03319638 USD and is down -4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $416.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fuma.finance.”

