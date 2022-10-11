GAMI World (GAMI) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

GAMI World (GAMI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One GAMI World token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMI World has a market cap of $6.91 million and $1.12 million worth of GAMI World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAMI World has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAMI World Profile

GAMI World’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. GAMI World’s total supply is 144,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,031,245 tokens. GAMI World’s official Twitter account is @gamiworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMI World’s official website is gamiworld.io. The official message board for GAMI World is medium.com/@gamiworld.

Buying and Selling GAMI World

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMI World (GAMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAMI World has a current supply of 144,999,995 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GAMI World is 0.29159211 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,274,779.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamiworld.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMI World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMI World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMI World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

