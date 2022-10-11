Gamma (GAMMA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13,291.00

Gamma (GAMMA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Gamma has a market cap of $1.18 million and $13,291.00 worth of Gamma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gamma has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Gamma token can currently be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,033.30 or 1.00001831 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003528 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00046525 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022584 BTC.

About Gamma

Gamma is a token. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2021. Gamma’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,110,485 tokens. The official website for Gamma is www.gammastrategies.org. Gamma’s official Twitter account is @gammastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gamma’s official message board is medium.com/gamma-strategies.

Gamma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamma (GAMMA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gamma has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gamma is 0.03747755 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gammastrategies.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gamma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gamma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

