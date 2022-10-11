GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €31.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of G1A opened at €33.61 ($34.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of €34.57 and a 200-day moving average of €35.37. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.18 ($31.82) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($49.54).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

