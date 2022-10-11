GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €31.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) received a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of G1A opened at €33.61 ($34.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of €34.57 and a 200-day moving average of €35.37. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.18 ($31.82) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($49.54).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.