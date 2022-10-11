Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Shares Down 3.7%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.31. 52,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 85,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

