GemDao Trading 27.8% Lower This Week (GEMDAO)

GemDao (GEMDAO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, GemDao has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One GemDao token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GemDao has a total market capitalization of $64,624.66 and approximately $11,058.00 worth of GemDao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GemDao alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003019 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034210 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GemDao Profile

GemDao’s genesis date was August 16th, 2022. GemDao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. GemDao’s official website is www.gemdao.io. GemDao’s official Twitter account is @gemdaodefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GemDao Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GemDao (GEMDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GemDao has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GemDao is 0.00064014 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $135.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gemdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GemDao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GemDao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GemDao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GemDao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GemDao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.