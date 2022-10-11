Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.09

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 193212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
Gevo Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $512.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative net margin of 11,552.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Gevo
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 1,360.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,744 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 112.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,461,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,887 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 62.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,666,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gevo by 144.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 661,243 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gevo (GEVO)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.