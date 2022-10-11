Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 64.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,086,000 after buying an additional 1,497,136 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,855 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,755,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 275,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

