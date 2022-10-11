Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $607.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,539.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 15,015.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.7% during the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

