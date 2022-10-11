Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.28

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 184463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.
Gladstone Land Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $609.96 million, a P/E ratio of -62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Gladstone Land Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -196.42%.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)
