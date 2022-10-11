Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of Global Cord Blood stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CO. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 400,636 shares during the period.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Further Reading

