Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for 1.5% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Global Payments worth $22,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.86.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $109.10. 23,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,513. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.00 and a 200 day moving average of $124.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

