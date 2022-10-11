Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $215.00

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.60), with a volume of 2254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.50 ($2.69).
Good Energy Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 252. The company has a market cap of £36.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,711.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Good Energy Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Good Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.
About Good Energy Group
Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.
