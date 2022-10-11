Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Shares Down 1.1%

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 2,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 21,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Great Elm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 140.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

