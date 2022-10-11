Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.37

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$29.37 and last traded at C$29.41, with a volume of 86385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 22.90 and a current ratio of 26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

