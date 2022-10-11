Green Meta Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (GMETA)

Green Meta (GMETA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Green Meta token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Green Meta has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Green Meta has a total market capitalization of $265,910.05 and $35,423.00 worth of Green Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Green Meta

Green Meta’s genesis date was September 19th, 2021. Green Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Green Meta’s official message board is medium.com/@greenbeli. Green Meta’s official Twitter account is @green_beli and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Green Meta is https://reddit.com/r/green_beli. Green Meta’s official website is greenmeta.io.

Green Meta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Meta (GMETA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Green Meta has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Green Meta is 0 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://greenmeta.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Green Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Green Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

