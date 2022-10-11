Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 447,663 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447,663 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for 16.4% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.36% of Zillow Group worth $28,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,178. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

