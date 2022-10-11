Greencore Group’s (GNC) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Greencore Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 68.15 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £352.17 million and a P/E ratio of 1,363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 67.60 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 141 ($1.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greencore Group

Greencore Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £16,640 ($20,106.33).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

