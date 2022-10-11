Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Up 5.4%

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $160.59 and last traded at $160.59. 7,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 237,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.14.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,330,000 after purchasing an additional 89,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 16.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

