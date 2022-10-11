Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Down 0.6%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.26. 826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

Grupo Simec Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $776.58 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

