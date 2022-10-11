Gulf Coin (GULF) Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Gulf Coin (GULF) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Gulf Coin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gulf Coin has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and $2.07 million worth of Gulf Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulf Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulf Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003154 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gulf Coin Token Profile

Gulf Coin’s genesis date was March 9th, 2022. Gulf Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,042,386 tokens. Gulf Coin’s official website is gulfofficial.com. Gulf Coin’s official Twitter account is @gulfcoin_.

Buying and Selling Gulf Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulf Coin (GULF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gulf Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gulf Coin is 0.05101377 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,783,884.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gulfofficial.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulf Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulf Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulf Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulf Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulf Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.