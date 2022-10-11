HalfPizza Price Tops $0.0000 (PIZA)

HalfPizza (PIZA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last week, HalfPizza has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HalfPizza token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HalfPizza has a market cap of $433,577.61 and $16,711.00 worth of HalfPizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003086 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10679835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00034269 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About HalfPizza

HalfPizza launched on May 25th, 2021. HalfPizza’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for HalfPizza is halfpizza.com. HalfPizza’s official Twitter account is @halfpizza3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HalfPizza Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HalfPizza (PIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HalfPizza has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HalfPizza is 0.00004317 USD and is down -9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $16,706.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://halfpizza.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HalfPizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HalfPizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HalfPizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

