Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Halliburton stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.09.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after acquiring an additional 915,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,823,340,000 after acquiring an additional 377,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $487,897,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

