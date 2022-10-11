Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Hannover Rück Trading Down 1.0 %
FRA:HNR1 opened at €153.00 ($156.12) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €151.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €145.64. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($118.74).
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
