Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €174.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €153.00 ($156.12) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €151.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €145.64. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($118.74).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.