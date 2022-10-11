Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €185.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €185.00 ($188.78) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HNR1 opened at €153.00 ($156.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €151.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €145.64. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a one year high of €116.37 ($118.74).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

